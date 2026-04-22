Somalia: Puntland Launches Campaign Against Illegal Fishing

Garowe — The fisheries ministry in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland has announced a wide-ranging campaign to strengthen the fight against illegal fishing along its coastline.

In a statement, the Puntland Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources said protecting marine resources was vital for the economic growth of coastal communities, food markets and the long-term development of the region's blue economy.

The ministry warned that any vessel, company or agent found violating fishing regulations, licensing requirements or other maritime rules would face strict administrative and legal measures. These could include seizure of boats or ships, suspension or cancellation of licenses, financial penalties and referral to judicial authorities.

Authorities also said they would not tolerate activities that damage marine resources or undermine the livelihoods of coastal fishing communities, adding that they would work closely with security agencies to enhance maritime monitoring and enforcement.

At the same time, Puntland signaled readiness to welcome investment in the fisheries sector, encouraging sustainable fishing, aquaculture, cold-chain development, food security initiatives and fishing infrastructure. Projects that generate employment would receive government facilitation, the ministry said.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to good governance and protection of marine resources, calling on domestic and international stakeholders to support efforts to develop the sector.