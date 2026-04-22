Somalia: Puntland Launches Campaign Against Illegal Fishing

22 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — The fisheries ministry in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland has announced a wide-ranging campaign to strengthen the fight against illegal fishing along its coastline.

In a statement, the Puntland Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources said protecting marine resources was vital for the economic growth of coastal communities, food markets and the long-term development of the region's blue economy.

The ministry warned that any vessel, company or agent found violating fishing regulations, licensing requirements or other maritime rules would face strict administrative and legal measures. These could include seizure of boats or ships, suspension or cancellation of licenses, financial penalties and referral to judicial authorities.

Authorities also said they would not tolerate activities that damage marine resources or undermine the livelihoods of coastal fishing communities, adding that they would work closely with security agencies to enhance maritime monitoring and enforcement.

At the same time, Puntland signaled readiness to welcome investment in the fisheries sector, encouraging sustainable fishing, aquaculture, cold-chain development, food security initiatives and fishing infrastructure. Projects that generate employment would receive government facilitation, the ministry said.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to good governance and protection of marine resources, calling on domestic and international stakeholders to support efforts to develop the sector.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.