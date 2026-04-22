Somalia Says Intelligence Operation Kills 33 Al-Shabaab Fighters

22 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, carried out a planned operation in the Guulane area of the Middle Shabelle region that killed more than 33 members of Al-Shabaab.

In a statement, NISA said the first strike targeted a house where commanders and fighters were gathered, killing 15 militants on the spot and destroying the facility they were using.

Follow-up operations targeted other militants hiding in the same area, with more than 18 additional fighters killed, the agency said.

The Somali Security forces also burned a "cabdi-bile" pickup truck that the group was using to transport militants.

NISA said the operation followed intelligence indicating that up to 90 Al-Shabaab members had been assembled in Guulane to prepare attacks aimed at undermining security.

The intelligence agency added that efforts were continuing to track down remaining fighters in the area.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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