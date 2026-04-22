Somalia Says Intelligence Operation Kills 33 Al-Shabaab Fighters

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, carried out a planned operation in the Guulane area of the Middle Shabelle region that killed more than 33 members of Al-Shabaab.

In a statement, NISA said the first strike targeted a house where commanders and fighters were gathered, killing 15 militants on the spot and destroying the facility they were using.

Follow-up operations targeted other militants hiding in the same area, with more than 18 additional fighters killed, the agency said.

The Somali Security forces also burned a "cabdi-bile" pickup truck that the group was using to transport militants.

NISA said the operation followed intelligence indicating that up to 90 Al-Shabaab members had been assembled in Guulane to prepare attacks aimed at undermining security.

The intelligence agency added that efforts were continuing to track down remaining fighters in the area.