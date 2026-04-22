Somalia: Somali Opposition Rejects Any Term Extension for President

Opposition figures said they categorically reject any move to prolong the government’s tenure

Mogadishu — Somalia's opposition groups issued a firm warning on Wednesday against any attempt to extend the mandate of the federal government, following a series of meetings held in Mogadishu with clans seen as close to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The talks focused on the country's political situation, particularly concerns over what the opposition described as a possible one-year term extension for the current administration.

Opposition figures said they categorically reject any move to prolong the government's tenure, arguing that Somalia's provisional constitution clearly defines the limits of presidential authority.

"Any attempt to extend the mandate would be unconstitutional," the opposition said in a joint position emerging from the consultations.

Lawmaker Ga'ma Diiddo, a member of the Himilo Qaran party, said that President Mohamud would become a "former president" if he remained in office beyond mid-May.

"If we reach May 16, he will be the former president, because the agreed constitutional term ends on May 15," Diiddo said.

The warning comes amid rising political tensions in Somalia as stakeholders debate the electoral process and the transition of power, with opposition leaders calling for adherence to constitutional timelines to avoid instability.