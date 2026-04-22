Namibia: Muvangua - Lack of Facilities Not an Excuse to Exhibit Talent

Namibia's young netball sensation, Kelly Ngaitjitue Muvangua, who plays for the University of Namibia (UNAM) Jaguars, said that the lack of sports facilities should not be an excuse for not exposing talent.

The lack of infrastructure, characterised by both an absence of new facilities and the poor maintenance of existing ones, is a thorn to many young athletes who want to grow in their respective sports codes in the country.

However, that didn't stop Muvangua from accomplishing her dream of playing the sport she loves most.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 19-year-old is now one of the key players for UNAM Jaguars in the Super 10 netball league, and she has been with the team since 2023.

"It is true that facilities are scarce, but that should not be a stumbling block to going further or exposing our talent. If you have the desire and believe in what you like, a facility can't hold you," said Muvangua.

The utility player started playing as a goal defender throughout her primary school years, and she went on to play as a centre at her High Technical School.

"Don't be discouraged by the lack of resources, and if you perhaps don't make it through trials, use that as an encouragement to motivate you to work harder," she said.

In addition, Muvangua said the upcoming netball players need to stay disciplined, patient and believe in their journey.

On her self motivation, Muvangua recalled that she was very young and didn't have a clear goal for netball.

However, as she grew older and began to reflect more on her journey, which she said was motivated by opportunities offered by sport.

Her dream in netball is to grow as a player and reach the highest level possible, representing her country at the international stage.

"My love for netball keeps me going to the pitch with confidence, as I believe that I am part of something that is still growing. I want to see netball in our country reaching a higher level," she proudly said, adding that she is driven by the desire to improve herself and do better than she was yesterday.

Muvangua's sporting genes came from her parents, Kameisie Muvangua (mother) and Gideon Katjiuomukuao Muvangua (father), who were prominent sports figures in the country.

Gideon played for glamour clubs like Black Africa and SKW in the then-Namibia Premier League, while Kameise is a renowned name in the Namibia Rural Sport Development Federation, having featured for the Otjozondjima and Epukiro All-Stars netball teams. The Unam Jaguars player is currently improving her academic results through Namcol and is committed to furthering her studies alongside her netball career.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muvangua also played for HTS, Otjozondjima, Kalkpan, and Centaurus High School, where she won several championships with HTS U/17, Centaurus HS, Khomas Regional U/20, and most improved U/19 netball player of the year, among others.