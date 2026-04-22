Namibia: OJ East Vs West Challenge Set to Light Up Windhoek

Windhoek is set for a thrilling day of sport and community celebration when the OJ East versus West Challenge takes centre stage at the University of Namibia Main Campus on 2 May.

The highly anticipated event will bring together participants and supporters from across eastern and western Oranjemund in a spirited showdown aimed at promoting unity, youth empowerment, and healthy competition.

Organisers say the challenge is more than just a sporting contest, but a celebration of talent and collaboration rooted in long-standing traditions.

The event traces its origins to historic school competitions in Oranjemund, where teams such as Oppenheimer, Barnato and Rhodes competed in friendly rivalry under the banner of Oranjemund Private School.

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This year's edition will feature a variety of sporting codes, including netball, relay races, chess and basketball. However, the headline attraction remains the much-anticipated football clash between East and West, which will ultimately determine the overall champions of the challenge.

In a statement, the organisers announced that, beyond the sporting action, spectators can expect a vibrant festival atmosphere, with team-building activities such as tug-of-war, live entertainment, and food and refreshments available throughout the day.

Founder of the event, Wapale Kalla, emphasised the importance of creating platforms that bring people together through sport and shared experiences.

"The OJ East vs West Challenge is an opportunity to unite people, promote teamwork, strengthen childhood friendships and celebrate the energy and creativity of the Oranjemund child," Kalla said.

The event is open to the public, with community members, students, and families encouraged to attend and support the initiative. With its blend of competitive sport and social engagement, organisers believe the challenge is poised to become a standout fixture on Windhoek's sporting and social calendar.