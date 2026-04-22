Rwanda: From Kigali to UK, Rwanda's Sustainable Real Estate Story Goes Global

March proved to be a defining month for Fortis Green Housing, marked by two significant engagements in the United Kingdom that highlighted Rwanda's growing influence in global investment and development conversations.

While very different in tone and setting, both events demonstrated a shared momentum: increasing international interest in Rwanda's real estate sector and a growing recognition of sustainability as central to its future.

ALSO READ: Fortis Green launches its first eco-housing estate in Rwanda

A strong investment dialogue in London

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In early March, Fortis Green Housing participated in a focused investment event hosted at the Rwanda High Commission, organised by Rwanda Business UK. The gathering brought together approximately 60 investors, professionals, and stakeholders for an evening of meaningful dialogue around Rwanda's development trajectory.

The session was led by Jonathan Shafer, Managing Director of Fortis Green Housing, who shared insights into the company's approach to sustainable real estate.

He underscored that sustainability is no longer optional, outlining how eco-conscious design and responsible construction are already being integrated in real projects in Kigali.

The engagement from attendees reflected a high level of interest, with discussions moving beyond theory to practical considerations around investment, implementation, and long-term value.

The presence of Rwanda's High Commissioner to UK, Johnston Busingye, reinforced the importance of institutional support in advancing Rwanda's investment agenda, alongside key contributors such as Michaelle Kubwimana, CEO of Rwanda Business UK and Managing Director of Kawah Coffee.

A vibrant diaspora engagement in Coventry

Later in the month, the focus shifted to Coventry, where Fortis Green Housing participated in a large-scale Rwandan cultural event attended by approximately 500 members of the diaspora.

Unlike the structured setting in London, this event was characterised by energy, cultural expression, and community connection. Performances by Mireille Mukakigeri, alongside food and networking, created an environment that celebrated Rwanda's identity beyond the boardroom.

Within this setting, Fortis Green Housing presented its vision for sustainable housing in Kigali. The response was notably strong, reflecting a growing trend among diaspora communities seeking to invest in Rwanda, whether as a financial opportunity, a place to return, or a way to remain connected to home.

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Connecting global conversations to local impact

Looking back, March's engagements in London and Coventry offered two complementary perspectives on Rwanda's trajectory. On one hand, structured investment discussions continue to build confidence among international stakeholders. On the other, diaspora-driven interest highlights the emotional and cultural ties that underpin long-term investment decisions.

Across both, a clear message emerged: Rwanda is ready - for investment, for innovation, and for a new generation of development that balances growth with sustainability.

For Fortis Green Housing, these moments represent more than international visibility; they form part of a broader effort to position sustainable real estate as the norm in Kigali's expansion.

Importantly, this momentum is already translating into tangible progress. The first homes at Masaka Views, Fortis Green Housing's flagship residential estate, have been sold, with initial units now close to completion. In addition, Memoranda of Understanding have been signed with Bank of Kigali and Equity Bank to facilitate both construction financing and end-user mortgages.

As Rwanda's story continues to unfold across borders, March stands out as a month where global conversations aligned with real progress on the ground, bringing the vision of sustainable urban living in Kigali ever closer to reality.