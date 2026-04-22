Rwanda: Households Feel the Squeeze As Living Costs Continue to Rise

opinion

The financial pressure on households is gradually building up. It is felt in small, cumulative changes: transport and housing that cost more than yesterday, groceries that cost more than before, and cooking gas that requires a tighter household calculation.

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Taken individually, some of these shifts are unfelt. Together, they point to something more worrying; daily life is becoming more expensive and harder to manage.

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Rwanda's macroeconomic performance remains strong by regional standards. The country ranks among better performers on the World Bank's Human Capital Index Plus, which tracks how well investments in health, education and employment translate into productivity outcomes. Educational attainment has improved, health indicators have strengthened, and labour force participation continues to expand. Wage employment has also grown relative to many peer economies.

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However, these gains are not being fully transmitted to the household level. The cost of living is rising faster than incomes. Salaries, for many workers, remain largely unchanged while essential expenses continue to climb. The result is a steady shift and survival is beginning to crowd out aspirations.

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Recent monetary tightening by the National Bank of Rwanda reflects a necessary response to inflationary pressures, particularly those driven by external shocks. From a macroeconomic stability perspective, this is consistent with orthodox policy: it helps anchor inflation expectations and prevent broader instability.

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In Rwanda's current context, a significant share of price pressures is being driven from outside the domestic economy. For example, higher global fuel prices raise transport costs, and these higher transport costs then feed through into food prices and wider distribution chains. In this way, external shocks are transmitted into domestic prices, even though they originate beyond Rwanda's control.

So, while the central bank can try to slow down spending in the economy to reduce inflation, it may not directly control these global price increases. That is why there is often a gap between what policy is trying to achieve at the national level and what households are actually feeling in their day-to-day lives.

This gap helps explain why basic groceries are becoming more expensive for households. It is also visible in education, where some private schools are increasing tuition fees to over 13 to 15 percent within a single academic year, citing rising operating costs.

For middle-income households, this is not a marginal adjustment but a binding constraint that forces trade-offs between education, savings and immediate consumption.

At the same time, earned incomes carry more than household expenses. In Rwanda, as in many African societies, income may appear individual before earning but once earned, it is shared, extended, and socially obligated.

When rising living costs meet these expanding obligations, financial pressure intensifies. A single income must stretch across both higher daily expenses and broader social obligations. At this point, trade-offs are no longer a matter of choice but of necessity: savings are depleted, long-term plans are postponed, and upward mobility slows, not because ambition has faded, but because income is being stretched beyond its practical limits.

This leads to an important reality: disposable income is significantly lower than nominal income suggests. As financial buffers shrink, households adjust in stages, first by reducing savings, then by delaying investment, and eventually by cutting back on consumption. The process is gradual, but its effects compound over time, steadily narrowing financial flexibility.

Yet even as households make these adjustments, societal expectations do not recede. Commitments to family, community, and social networks remain constant, as fewer financial resources must continue to meet the same, and often growing, responsibilities.

Seen this way, households' ability to stabilise their finances will depend largely on the labour market, especially with access to stable, well-paying jobs. Note that over 70 percent of employment is informal, limiting income stability and financial protection. And while sectors such as services continue to expand, the pipeline of new opportunities is beginning to narrow in parts of the economy as most donor dependent organisations close out.

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As funding conditions tighten, some projects are delayed, scaled down, or discontinued. This does not reflect a reduction in demand, but rather a shift in financing availability and risk appetite. The immediate consequence is slower creation of new roles.

As these dynamics persist, they become structural: fewer projects limit job entry points, intensify competition, and household financial pressure through constrained incomes and opportunities as these feed into each other.

Policy must, in addition to monetary tightening, ease domestic costs, strengthen incomes, and reduce exposure to external shocks through energy diversification, local production, and more efficient supply chains.

Without such adjustments, rising prices will continue to outpace the ability of ordinary households to cope, narrowing the space not just to survive, but to plan and progress.

The writer is a management consultant and strategist.