Zimbabwe: Police Warns Against Illegal Transportation of Explosives

The Zimbabwe Republic of Police (ZRP) has issued a warning against the illegal possession and transportation of explosives around the country.

This follows the recent explosion of a commuter omnibus along the Bulawayo-Esigodini Highway which killed 12 people.

Preliminary investigations into the explosion indicated that the vehicle was transporting explosives.

In a statement released Tuesday, police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said public service and private vehicles are not permitted to "carry explosives for whatever reason."

"As guided by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development and certainly the provisions of the Explosive Act, there are clear legal conditions through which explosives are manufactured, acquired, stored and ultimately transported.

"Above all, the explosives should be kept in authorized magazine by the relevant ministry and the provisions of the Explosive Act, " read the statement.

The police has urged the public to report on anyone illegally transporting explosives in public service and private vehicles.