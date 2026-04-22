Tanzania: State Boosts Climate Resilience Efforts

Dodoma — THE government has intensified strategic efforts to address the impacts of climate change, with a focus on promoting the use of clean and sustainable energy sources.

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) , Mr Reuben Kwagilwa, told the National Assembly yesterday while responding to a basic question by Chakechake MP, Mr Nassor Said Nassor (CCM), who wanted to know the strategic measures being taken to address climate change.

Responding, Mr Kwagilwa said the government has continued to roll out several strategic interventions aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change.

He said the measures include increasing agricultural productivity through climate-resilient farming practices, as well as strengthening the country's capacity to withstand drought, floods and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

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Mr Kwagilwa further said the government is promoting the use of clean energy sources, including solar, wind, geothermal, natural gas and electricity, in order to reduce dependence on firewood, charcoal and other polluting energy sources.

He added that the government is also mobilising funds to support the implementation of various climate change adaptation projects being undertaken in both sides of the Union.

In addition, he said the state continues to implement key policies and strategies on climate change, including Vision 2050, particularly its third pillar on Environment and Climate Change Resilience.

He also cited the National Environmental Policy of 2021 and its Implementation Strategy (2021-2030), the Environmental Master Plan (2022-2032), as well as the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan (2025-2035), which are all being implemented to strengthen climate resilience in the country.