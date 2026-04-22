Tanzania: Union Awareness, Green Growth Dominate Ministry's 99.9bn/ - Budget Plan

Dodoma — MINISTER of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Yusuf Masauni, yesterday tabled a 99.9bn/- budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

The budget is prioritising coordination of Union matters and strengthening cooperation between the Union and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

Presenting the budget estimates in the National Assembly, Eng Masauni said the office will intensify public education on Union matters, including preparations for the construction of Union Archives and Memorial Centres as well as the Union Caravan initiative.

He said the office will also continue conducting research on youth awareness of Union issues in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, noting persistent knowledge gaps regarding its history, foundations and opportunities.

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"Over 75 per cent of Tanzanians were born after the Union, which contributes to limited awareness," he said.

Eng Masauni added that in 2026/27, the office will coordinate meetings of the Joint Committee between the two sides of the Union to accelerate the resolution of outstanding issues, promote opportunities and strengthen cooperation among ministries, departments and nonUnion institutions.

He said monitoring of the 22 Union matters and implementation of development projects on both sides will continue, alongside preparations for the 63rd Union Anniversary.

The office will also build the capacity of Constituency Development Fund committees, Members of Parliament from Zanzibar and local government officials in financial management.

On environmental priorities, Mr Masauni said the 2026/27 programme aligns with Vision 2050, focusing on climate resilience, sustainable environmental management, and enforcement of the National Environment Policy (2021) and the Environmental Management Act.

He said 12th Conference of Parties to the Nairobi Convention, which Tanzania will host in October, is expected to attract investment opportunities, strengthen regional cooperation, and promote local natural products.

"The conference will open up investment opportunities, strengthen regional cooperation and promote local products," he said.

"Our goal is to ensure the Blue Economy contributes fully to national GDP," he added.

Eng Masauni noted that implementation of the National Environmental Master Plan (2022-2032), along with regional and international environmental commitments, will remain a key focus.

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He said key projects will include ecosystem restoration, climate resilience initiatives in Kigoma, Miombo woodland adaptation, conservation of Lakes Babati, Chala and Jipe, and the Swaswa Green Park project in Dodoma.

Other initiatives include the Local Government Climate Resilience Programme (SCALE) and the Strategic Environmental Transformation Programme.

On carbon trading, Eng Masauni said the government will expand registration of carbon projects, complete the national digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system and strengthen coordination with national and international partners.