Tanzania: NSC Sports Awards Set to Recognise Top Performers in May

Dar es Salaam — THE National Sports Council (NSC) Sports Awards will be held in May in Dar es Salaam to honour Tanzanian athletes and teams for their performances in 2025.

The event is in its fourth year since it began in 2022.

The Chair of the Awards Committee, Mkumbukwa Mtambo, said the number of categories has increased from 20 to 21, with a new award for veteran sports journalists.

He said the awards aim to recognise athletes and teams that performed well in international competitions and contributed to the country's reputation. "These awards have helped to motivate athletes and improve performance in international competitions," Mtambo said.

Nominees must be Tanzanian citizens and be proposed by their respective national sports associations. They must have performed well in international competitions in 2025 and contributed to their teams' results.

Categories include best male and female athlete, best young male and female athlete, best male and female para-athlete, best men's and women's national team and best men's and women's club team.

Other categories include best male and female coach, best male and female school athlete, best male and female referee, best male and female sports journalists, the sports legend award, the veteran sports journalist award and the people's choice award.