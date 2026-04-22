Africa: Tanzania to Coordinate Gulf States, Africa Dialogue in October

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is set to coordinate the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dialogue in October, this year as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation on employment creation, labour relations and skills development between Gulf and African countries.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Mr Deus Sangu, following a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Tanzania, Mr Fahad Rashid Al-Marekhi, held recently in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Sangu said the discussions focused on preparations for the Gulf Cooperation Council-Africa Dialogue, a platform aimed at enhancing job creation opportunities and improving labour cooperation between the two regions. The conference is scheduled to take place in Tanzania from October 5 to 6, this year.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprises Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while participating African countries include Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the meeting will play a key role in promoting employment opportunities, strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing human capital development across member states.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Al-Marekhi said Qatar fully supports Tanzania's role in coordinating the dialogue, noting that the forum serves as a strategic platform for strengthening economic, social and technological cooperation between Gulf and African nations.

He described Tanzania as an important partner in the East African region, particularly in investment, employment creation and human resource development.

Ambassador Al-Marekhi also assured Qatar's readiness to work closely with the government of Tanzania in preparing for the meeting to ensure its success and maximum benefit for all participating countries.

He added that the dialogue is expected to open new opportunities for employment, skills exchange and investment, thereby contributing to economic growth and improved livelihoods in both regions