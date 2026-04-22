Tanzania: Zanzibar Rolls Out Marine Data Plan to Boost Blue Economy Growth

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Government has introduced a special programme to collect and manage data on the use of marine resources, in a move aimed at promoting sustainable investment in the blue economy.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, is expected to simplify access to reliable information for stakeholders and investors interested in exploring opportunities in Zanzibar's ocean-based sectors.

Speaking during a meeting held at the ministry's offices in Maisara, the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) Coordinator, Ms Hamida Abdulla Mohamed, said the programme will help identify potential investment areas and provide accurate data for planning and decision-making.

She said the initiative was being implemented in collaboration with experts from the Blue Zan Institute of Finland, who are supporting efforts to strengthen data collection and utilisation.

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According to Ms Mohamed, the programme will also enhance coordination among government institutions and development partners, while ensuring that both local and international investors have access to comprehensive information.

She added that the initiative was expected to help address conflicts over marine boundaries and resource use among coastal communities, many of whom depend on the ocean for their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer from the Mwambao Coastal Community Network (MCC), Mr Ramadhan Said, said the programme will enable centralised storage of data and improve information sharing among stakeholders.

He noted that better access to such data will support effective marine spatial planning and promote sustainable utilisation of marine resources for the benefit of communities.