Tanzania: Energy Week Exhibitions Kick Off in Dodoma

Dodoma — ENERGY Week exhibitions organised by the Ministry of Energy Tanzania and its affiliated institutions have officially opened at the Parliament premises in Dodoma, with the Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, urging lawmakers to visit the booths and learn about progress made in the country's energy sector.

Speaking after touring the exhibitions on Monday, Mr Ndejembi encouraged Members of Parliament to present challenges facing their constituencies so that timely and appropriate solutions can be identified.

He said the exhibitions offer an opportunity to observe achievements by institutions under the ministry, including Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), Rural Energy Agency (REA), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA).

Mr Ndejembi added that visitors can also experience key strategic projects through modern technology, including virtual reality (VR) headsets that enable them to "tour" the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station and learn more about electricity generation in the country.

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"These exhibitions enable Members of Parliament and their guests to witness the significant work carried out by our institutions. They also provide an important platform to receive and address challenges from constituencies, as experts are available to offer clarification and collaborate on solutions," he said.

He noted that the sixth phase government under Samia Suluhu Hassan has made notable progress in expanding access to energy, including promoting clean cooking solutions to improve livelihoods.

The Ministry of Energy is expected to present its budget estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year in Parliament today.

Meanwhile, Lulindi Member of Parliament, Issa Mchungahela has expressed satisfaction with progress on the national grid electricity connection project in southern regions.

He said information obtained during the exhibitions indicates that the contractor has been paid to accelerate implementation of the project, which originates in Ruvuma Region and passes through areas such as Masasi.

"Once this national grid is completed and our areas are connected, we will overcome the persistent power outages that have hindered development," he said.

Mr Mchungahela added that reliable electricity is critical for economic growth, enabling citizens to participate fully in productive activities.

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However, he called on stakeholders to mobilise additional funding to ensure timely completion of the project, cautioning against relying solely on Members of Parliament from Mtwara Region.

"We should not relax simply because the contractor has been paid. More efforts are needed to secure additional funding, so that the project is completed on time and delivers the intended results," he stressed.

For his part, Kasulu Rural MP, Edibily Kazala said more efforts are required to expand electricity access nationwide.

He cited a recently signed contract through REA worth over 1.2tri/- aimed at extending electricity to more than 9,000 rural hamlets.

Mr Kazala noted that while the initiative is significant, more needs to be done to ensure reliable electricity services for all citizens in both rural and urban areas. He also called for an increase in the Ministry of Energy's budget to support effective implementation of such projects.