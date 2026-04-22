Tanzania Welcomes Max, the New Russian Messaging App

Dar es Salaam — A new Russian-developed messaging application known as MAX has been introduced in Tanzania, offering users an alternative digital communication platform designed to function effectively even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

The launch, which took place early this month at the Russian House in Dar es Salaam, aims to expand communication channels between Tanzania and Russian-speaking communities while supporting business, education and social interaction across borders.

Speaking during the launch, Boniface Assenga, an official at the Russian House, described MAX as an integrated communication platform that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, share files, and participate in online meetings through a single application.

He noted that the application combines features commonly found in other messaging platforms, providing a unified system designed to improve communication efficiency for both individuals and organizations.

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According to the developers, the platform currently has more than 110 million registered users worldwide, including approximately seven million users living outside Russia, while more than 80 million people actively use the application on a daily basis.

The application offers a wide range of services, including group calls, information channels, screen sharing and virtual meeting tools, making it suitable for educational institutions, businesses and community groups seeking reliable communication solutions.

Developers say the platform is accessible to users across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, allowing people to connect easily through messaging and voice services. Registration requires downloading the application, selecting a country, entering a phone number and confirming access through a verification code sent via SMS.

The launch event in Tanzania was held alongside an education exhibition targeting students interested in pursuing higher education in Russia, highlighting the application's potential role in facilitating communication between students and academic institutions abroad.

One of the key features of the MAX platform is its ability to operate efficiently in areas with weak internet connections.

Its communication technology, known as NoLACE, is designed to reduce background noise, maintain voice clarity and restore communication automatically when network interruptions occur.

Kapilima Hassan, Head of Kapi7 Tours & Safaris Limited, said the application could provide practical benefits for businesses operating in regions with unstable internet connectivity.

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He explained that the platform offers reliable voice and video quality, making it a useful communication tool for companies engaged in cross-border trade and tourism services.

In addition, the application includes an artificial intelligence assistant called GigaChat, which can translate messages, convert speech into text and support content creation, enabling communication between users who do not share a common language.

The developers also stated that the application has been optimized to run smoothly on low-cost smartphones, making it accessible to a wider population, particularly in developing countries.

MAX has already been introduced in several African countries, including the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and The Gambia, with plans underway to expand its presence to Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Algeria and Tunisia.