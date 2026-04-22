Uganda: Nile Special Unveils Winners All-Expenses-Paid Trip to FIFA World Cup 2026

Nile Special has announced the winners of its FIFA World Cup 2026 all-expenses-paid trip promotion, following a live draw held at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

The draw marked a key milestone in the brand's nationwide campaign aimed at giving Ugandan fans a chance to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in the United States.

Two winners, Betty Namunvu and Saul Mulindwa, were selected through a digital randomizer process, with winning codes picked and verified live in the presence of consumers and regulatory representatives. Both winners were contacted immediately and confirmed on the spot, expressing excitement as they prepare to travel to the United States to attend matches in Philadelphia and New York.

Speaking after the draw, Eric Malinga said the event underscored the brand's commitment to transparency and consumer engagement.

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"Today's live draw is a defining moment for this campaign and for our consumers who have shown incredible enthusiasm since launch. Seeing the winners confirmed in real time reinforces our commitment to transparency and credibility, while delivering on the promise of giving Ugandans a genuine opportunity to be part of the FIFA World Cup experience," he said.

The winners will receive a fully sponsored package covering travel, accommodation, and match access, offering them a front-row experience at the global football showpiece.

Beyond the grand prize, Nile Special said it will continue engaging consumers through nationwide activations, including opportunities to win World Cup merchandise, curated viewing experiences during the tournament, and interactive campaigns such as score predictions with additional rewards.

As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues, the brand says it remains focused on bringing Ugandan fans closer to the game through shared experiences and the unifying power of football.