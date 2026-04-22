Uganda: Night Running Fever Builds Ahead of the Tusker Lite Neon Run

To celebrate his 60th birthday Robert Bellarmine Okudi was treated to a night run by his friends from Gutsy, a running club affiliated with Team Matooke. The run took place just before midnight, as runners did drills past the hour in Mutungo.

That's how night runs are--they are not about the finish line, medals, or the usual race day expectations. They are about the moment, the energy of running through the night, and the quiet bond shared by both seasoned and recreational runners.

"I have run many races, even outside the country, and I have also taken part in night runs. They are so unique from the usual morning and afternoon races. At night, everything feels different, from the pace to the atmosphere. It becomes less about competition and more about the experience, the rhythm, and the people you are sharing it with," Okudi said.

Okudi also revealed that he will take part in the upcoming Tusker Lite Neon Run scheduled for May 8 at Circuit Lounge. The race will kick off at 6:30 PM and will feature both 5km and 10km routes, with participants starting and finishing at the same venue.

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"I'm looking forward to the Tusker Lite Neon Run. I believe the entire Gutsy crew will be there. It's been one of the main topics in our group, and we're really looking forward to the experience," he added.

Kathryn Rhoda from Boraruns participated in the inaugural Neon Run seven years ago and admits she was among the most excited runners when news of the event's revival emerged.

"I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was a wonderful experience, and I'm glad that this year's edition is around the corner. You rarely get running events that blend both sport and lifestyle, so it's something everyone looks forward to. The energy, the music, and the whole night atmosphere make it feel less like a race and more like a celebration," she said.

Stephen Gonzaga is a recreational runner not affiliated with any club, but over time he has found real joy in running, especially in the late evening hours. He is now looking forward to the Tusker Lite Neon Run, seeing it as a chance to take that experience a step further. Gonzaga hopes to connect with more runners, share the energy of running in a lively group setting, and be part of an event that blends fitness, music, and the unique atmosphere of night running in Kampala.

Julius Nkuraija knows Ugandan races like the back of his hand, having played multiple roles, including designing routes for both professional and recreational events. He is the race director and one of the organisers of this year's Tusker Lite Neon Run.

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"The route for the 2026 Tusker Lite Neon Run is very safe, so runners shouldn't worry about that. Kololo offers a calm and scenic environment, with cool evening breezes and well-planned routes that make for a smooth and enjoyable run," Nkuraija said.

Sandra Againe said the brand has firmly established itself within Uganda's running scene, consistently supporting events that bring together fitness and lifestyle communities. She added that the Tusker Lite Neon Run marks an extension of that journey, offering a refreshed and more immersive experience.

"The Tusker Lite Neon Run is a bit different because it takes a less intense approach compared to traditional races. Preparation is not as demanding as a full marathon, and that makes it more accessible. It allows runners to show up, ease into the experience, and enjoy the social and energetic side of running without the pressure of performance," Againe said.