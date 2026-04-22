Zimbabwe: PSL to Probe Hardrock FC Marshal's Altercation With Supporter

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) has launched an investigation into a violent incident involving a Hardrock FC marshal and a supporter during a league match played over the weekend.

In a statement issued following the circulation of a video on social media, the league expressed concern over the altercation, which occurred during Hardrock FC's clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

The PSL confirmed it has requested a detailed report from Hardrock FC as it seeks to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The League takes such matters seriously and has since requested a detailed report from Hardrock FC to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the incident," read part of the PSL statement.

The league also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all matches are conducted in a safe and secure environment.

"The PSL wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that all football matches are conducted in a safe and secure environment for players, officials, fans and all stakeholders.

"Appropriate action on any acts of misconduct will be taken in line with the League's rules and regulations once all the necessary information has been reviewed," the statement further read.

Hardrock FC are in their debut season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following their promotion from the Central Region Soccer League.