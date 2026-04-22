Zimbabwe: Highlanders in Deep Financial Crisis As Players Boycott Training, Mwaruwari Owed Salaries

Highlanders Football Club are facing a deepening financial crisis, with players reportedly going unpaid since February.

The situation escalated on Monday morning when Bosso players refusing to train ahead of their scheduled league clash against Chicken Inn on Wednesday.

The financial woes extend beyond the playing squad, with head coach Benjani Mwaruwari also reportedly owed salaries and allowances dating back to February.

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According to a source close to the club, Mwaruwari at one point used his own money to cover players' allowances.

"What is concerning is that the coach had to dig into his own pocket to support the players," the source said.

The club's financial troubles have raised eyebrows, particularly after Highlanders reportedly received US$250,000 from its benefactor, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo as the third instalment of a US$1 million sponsorship pledged last year.

Chivayo also earlier indicated he would take responsibility for paying Mwaruwari's salary. However, the coach is still said to be owed by the club.

Concerns over possible mismanagement of funds under the Kenneth Mhlope-led executive have also surfaced, with the club continuing to struggle despite additional sponsorship from Sakunda and Gold Bullion.

At the club's last Annual General Meeting, the executive failed to present an audited financial report detailing operations for the 2025 season, further fuelling concerns among stakeholders.

The off-field turmoil is now reflecting on results, with Bosso yet to register a league win after seven matches this season.