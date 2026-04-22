South Africa: Activists Mark Earth Day With March to Parliament

They are calling on government to move away from "false solutions" to the Just Transition

On Earth Day on Wednesday, nearly 200 protesters marched to Parliament to call on government to reject fossil fuels in South Africa's Just Transition.

The activists represented a range of organisations including the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI), Fossil Free SA, the Green Connection, Extinction Rebellion SA, Natural Justice, and others. They marched under the banner "no faith in false solutions".

In their memorandum, they called on government to "take a clear stance" and "reject all false solutions" to the South African Just Transition from fossil fuels. These "false solutions" include nuclear power, oil and gas expansion, industrial agriculture and its reliance on harmful pesticides, and factory farming.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They said the Just Transition must be people-centred and prioritise human rights.

"From industrial agriculture and factory farming to nuclear, gas, and oil - our communities deserve real solutions that protect livelihoods, land, and the future. On this day, we also commemorate the 2017 victory against the unlawful secret Russian nuclear deal -- a powerful reminder of what people's movements can achieve," said SAFCEI.

Speaking to the crowd, Ntombizodidi Mapapu from SAFCEI said, "We are saying to Parliamentarians, call us to the table... we are here to engage with you."

Liz McDaid, Green Connection's strategic lead, said with its attempt to expand oil and gas projects, the government had forgotten about climate change. "Our government seems to have lost the plot," she said.

In their memorandum, the groups demand the enactment of a "truly just" and "people-centred" Just Transition, which moves away from fossil fuels and expands renewable energy. They call for the elimination of "harmful chemicals" in food and ending factory farming.

The memorandum was received by parliamentary officials.