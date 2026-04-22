Somalia: Former Somali President Raises Concerns Over Government Term Dispute

Mogadishu — Former Somali president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed voiced concern Wednesday over the dispute surrounding the mandate of the Federal Government of Somalia, warning of uncertainty over the country's political direction.

Speaking after holding meetings in Mogadishu with elders from clans seen as close to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sharif said opposition figures believe the government's term expires on May 15 and that no clear electoral plan has been presented.

He accused authorities of failing to outline a credible process for elections as the deadline approaches, adding that the opposition fears a potential extension without broad consensus.

Sharif also levelled strong criticism at the government, alleging that the conduct of security forces in reported killings did not differ significantly from that of the Islamist group Al-Shabaab, a claim that authorities have previously rejected.

The remarks come amid mounting political tensions in Somalia as leaders debate the timing and format of the next elections.