Somalia: Former Somali President Raises Concerns Over Government Term Dispute

22 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Former Somali president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed voiced concern Wednesday over the dispute surrounding the mandate of the Federal Government of Somalia, warning of uncertainty over the country's political direction.

Speaking after holding meetings in Mogadishu with elders from clans seen as close to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sharif said opposition figures believe the government's term expires on May 15 and that no clear electoral plan has been presented.

He accused authorities of failing to outline a credible process for elections as the deadline approaches, adding that the opposition fears a potential extension without broad consensus.

Sharif also levelled strong criticism at the government, alleging that the conduct of security forces in reported killings did not differ significantly from that of the Islamist group Al-Shabaab, a claim that authorities have previously rejected.

The remarks come amid mounting political tensions in Somalia as leaders debate the timing and format of the next elections.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.