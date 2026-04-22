Somalia: Somali President Opens New Ports Ministry Headquarters

22 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday inaugurated the new headquarters of the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport, saying the government is prioritising modernization of the country's ports and protection of maritime resources.

The president said the Federal Government of Somalia aims to strengthen maritime security, safeguard natural resources and preserve the marine environment to ensure sustainable use of the country's waters.

"The Somali sea must become the backbone of the country's economic growth," Mohamud said, adding that authorities would focus on maritime security, management of marine resources, environmental protection and preventing exploitation.

During the visit, the president toured different sections of the new facility in Mogadishu, which officials said would support economic development, boost maritime trade and enhance Somalia's links with global markets.

Mohamud also praised ministry staff for their efforts to improve services seen as key to expanding maritime commerce and strengthening the country's economic prospects.

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