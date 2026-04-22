Somalia to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations, Defence Minister Says

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, said Wednesday that the Federal Government of Somalia will intensify operations against militants while expanding stabilization efforts in newly recovered areas.

Speaking at a national stabilization coordination forum in Mogadishu, Fiqi highlighted what he described as progress in liberating territories, improving security and accelerating stabilization programmes, adding that military operations would continue without interruption.

He said the government was working to link battlefield gains with long-term recovery plans, including restoring governance and expanding basic services in areas retaken from the Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

"The resettlement of residents and delivery of essential services in liberated areas demonstrate the government's commitment to consolidating military successes with stabilization," he said.

Fiqi stressed that recent gains were not limited to security achievements, noting that authorities were pursuing unified strategies to strengthen stabilization, revive state institutions and improve public services as part of broader efforts to secure lasting stability.