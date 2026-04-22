Malawi: PAC Chairperson Malondera Accuses Acting ACB Director Chembezi of Threats, Influence Peddling in Amaryllis Probe

The Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Steven Baba Malondera Kamsiyamo, MP, has lodged a formal complaint accusing the Acting Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Gabriel Chembezi, of alleged attempts to interfere with a parliamentary inquiry into the controversial Amaryllis transaction through threats, pressure, and misuse of investigative material.

The seven-page complaint, dated April 22, 2026 addressed to Chembezi, alleges that Chembezi sought to influence the PAC process in order to secure his confirmation as substantive ACB Director.

Initial Contact and Request for "Clearance"

According to the complaint, the first contact occurred on March 10, 2026, when Chembezi allegedly reached out to Kamsiyamo via WhatsApp after obtaining his contact through a relative. Later that evening, the two met at Africa House in Lilongwe.

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During the meeting, Chembezi is alleged to have claimed that members of the Malawi Law Society were "victimising" him using the Amaryllis investigation to block his permanent appointment. Kamsiyamo further alleges that Chembezi directly requested that he be "cleared" by the PAC inquiry to facilitate his confirmation.

Kamsiyamo states he was "stunned" by the request and declined to provide any such assurance.

Alleged Use of ACB Dockets as Leverage

The complaint further details a second encounter on March 30, 2026, when Chembezi allegedly visited Kamsiyamo at his residence in a black Mercedes Benz without registration plates.

During this meeting, Kamsiyamo accuses Chembezi of attempting to use active investigative files as leverage:

Allegations Against Kamsiyamo: Chembezi allegedly presented a document accusing Kamsiyamo of misusing K1.1 billion for the Mzuzu Airport rehabilitation during his time as Deputy Minister--claims Kamsiyamo disputes, arguing the project predates his tenure.

Political Dockets Displayed: Chembezi allegedly referenced a docket involving Eisenhower Mkaka, and suggested that cooperation could influence outcomes in related cases. He is also accused of linking the matter to property allegedly returned to ACB by Prince Kapondamgaga.

Broader Political Cases: The complaint further alleges Chembezi referenced cases involving Simplex Chithyola, suggesting he could "clear" certain individuals as part of an informal exchange tied to the PAC inquiry.

PAC Member Mentioned: A separate docket involving PAC member Bester Awali, linked to maize distribution issues, was also allegedly shown.

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Kamsiyamo says he rejected all proposals and even declined an offer to fuel his vehicle using an ACB fuel card.

Alleged Third-Party Pressure via Alexius Kamangila

The complaint further alleges that after direct engagement failed, Chembezi allegedly engaged Alexius Kamangila as an intermediary.

On April 3, 2026, Kamsiyamo claims Kamangila contacted him urging him to clear Chembezi in the inquiry. Upon refusal, Kamangila allegedly described him as an "enemy," threatened to damage his reputation, and sought access to the draft PAC report before its official presentation--an act Kamsiyamo describes as improper and unethical.

Police Reports and Escalation of Concerns

Kamsiyamo states he reported the matter to Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga as early as March 14, 2026, citing concerns for his personal safety and that of other committee members.

He notes the "awkward position" of reporting the head of the ACB to law enforcement while the institution itself remains central to the allegations under review.

Formal Request for Investigation

In his concluding remarks, Kamsiyamo calls for a full and independent investigation into both Gabriel Chembezi and Alexius Kamangila, describing their alleged actions as "corrupt overreaches" and potential interference with parliamentary oversight processes.

Copies of the complaint have been forwarded to President Arthur Peter Mutharika, Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleiman, the Attorney General, and the Director of Public Prosecutions.