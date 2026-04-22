Uganda: Brutal Killing of Radiographer Sparks Security Fears in Mukono

Mukono — The brutal killing of a prominent radiographer in Mukono Municipality has sparked fear among residents of Bugoba Village in Goma Division, prompting urgent calls for security agencies to restore order. Peter Mubiru, a highly skilled and widely respected radiographer attached to several health facilities across Mukono, was attacked on Monday night by unknown assailants who reportedly struck him with a heavy paver stone.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mengo Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning. The incident has sent waves of grief through the community and the medical fraternity, with colleagues describing Mubiru as an irreplaceable professional in a field already grappling with a shortage of specialists.

Growing insecurity in the area has come into sharp focus following the attack. Residents say the spot where Mubiru was assaulted has increasingly become a hotspot for criminal activity, especially after dark, with at least three other deaths reported there in recent months. "This place turns into a death trap at night," one resident said. "Thugs hide in the darkness and ambush unsuspecting pedestrians. We are no longer safe."

In response to the rising insecurity, residents have resorted to organising night vigils and prayers at a nearby abandoned born-again church.

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They are now calling for the church to be reopened, arguing that its deserted state has made it a convenient hideout for criminals who launch attacks under the cover of darkness. Concerns over reduced human activity at night have also been raised, with some linking the situation to recent urban enforcement measures. Wandera John, a boda-boda rider operating at Senkatuuka stage, said the eviction of street vendors from Mukono's main roads may have inadvertently created conditions that enable crime. "Ever since vendors were removed, the streets have been empty and unsafe," Wandera said.

"We now operate in constant fear because there are fewer people around, and criminals take advantage of that." The killing has also dealt a significant blow to the health sector in Mukono, where specialists remain scarce. Medical workers, including David Wamaani, who previously worked with Mubiru, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

"We have lost a very important person," Wamaani said. "Radiographers are few in Uganda, and replacing someone of Mubiru's experience and dedication will not be easy." Local leaders have acknowledged the gravity of the situation, pointing to environmental and structural challenges that may be contributing to the insecurity. Billy Ssematimba, the LC1 chairperson of Bugoba Village, attributed the problem to poorly managed abandoned structures and inadequate lighting.

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"We have many empty buildings that are not monitored, and most homes do not have security lights on their fences," Ssematimba explained. "This leaves the entire stretch in total darkness, making it easy for criminals to operate." Residents are now appealing to security authorities in Mukono District to intensify patrols, secure abandoned properties, and enforce the installation of security lighting to deter further attacks. As the community mourns Mubiru, the incident has become a stark reminder of growing security concerns in peri-urban areas and the urgent need for coordinated action to prevent further loss of life.