Algeria: President Tebboune Holds Talks With Chadian Counterpart At Algiers International Airport Vip Lounge

Algier — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held talks with the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is on an official visit to Algeria, in the VIP lounge at Algiers International Airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, the President of the Republic had welcomed his Chadian counterpart at Algiers International Airport.

After listening to the national anthems of both countries, the two Presidents reviewed detachments from various formations of the People's National Army (PNA) that rendered them honors.

The President of the Republic greeted the members of the high-level delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of Chad.

For his part, the guest of Algeria greeted the senior state officials who were present at the welcoming ceremony.