Algeria: President Tebboune Holds Talks With Chadian Counterpart At Algiers International Airport Vip Lounge

22 April 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By Algeria Chad

Algier — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held talks with the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is on an official visit to Algeria, in the VIP lounge at Algiers International Airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, the President of the Republic had welcomed his Chadian counterpart at Algiers International Airport.

After listening to the national anthems of both countries, the two Presidents reviewed detachments from various formations of the People's National Army (PNA) that rendered them honors.

The President of the Republic greeted the members of the high-level delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of Chad.

For his part, the guest of Algeria greeted the senior state officials who were present at the welcoming ceremony.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.