Algeria: President Tebboune Welcomes Chadian Counterpart At Algiers International Airport

22 April 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By Algeria Chad

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, welcomed the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is on an official visit to Algeria, at Algiers International Airport on Wednesday.

The two presidents listened to the national anthems of both countries before reviewing detachments of the People's National Army (PNA) that rendered them honors.

The President of the Republic also shook hands with members of the high-level delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.

For his part, Algeria's guest shook hands with senior state officials who were present to welcome him.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.