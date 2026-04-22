Algeria: President Tebboune Welcomes Chadian Counterpart At Algiers International Airport

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, welcomed the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is on an official visit to Algeria, at Algiers International Airport on Wednesday.

The two presidents listened to the national anthems of both countries before reviewing detachments of the People's National Army (PNA) that rendered them honors.

The President of the Republic also shook hands with members of the high-level delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.

For his part, Algeria's guest shook hands with senior state officials who were present to welcome him.