Tanzania Seeks to Increase Budget for Upgrading Its Road Network

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has said it will continue to build the budgetary capacity of the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) to increase the pace of asphalt road construction in phases across the country, a move aimed at improving infrastructure and stimulating economic growth.

The statement was made in parliament during the question and answer period by the Deputy Minister (EDUCATION) of the Prime Minister's Office, RALGM, Dr Festo Dugange, on behalf of the Minister of State, RALGM, Prof Riziki Shemdoe, while responding to a question by Kigoma Urban MP, Clayton Revocatus Chipando, who wanted to know the government's plan to increase the asphalt road network by increasing the budget.

"The Kigoma-Ujiji Municipal Council until the 2020/2021 financial year was receiving a budget for road and bridge maintenance totalling 1.6bn/- per year. From the 2021/2022 financial year to 2025/26, the budget increased to 3.2bn/- per year," said Dr Dugange

Explaining the steps being taken, Dr Dugange said the government has increased the budget for road and bridge maintenance, citing the example of the Kigoma-Ujiji Municipal Council which received 1.6bn/- for the year 2020/2021 and increased to 3.2bn/- per year from 2021/2022 to 2025/26.

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In addition, he said the government in collaboration with the World Bank through the TACTIC (Tier I) Project continues to implement strategic projects including the construction of 9.4 km of asphalt roads, 5.4 km of large rainwater drains, as well as the Mwanga Central Market and the Katonga Fish Market in the Kigoma-Ujiji Municipality.

Dr Dugange stressed that these efforts are part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen the capacity of TARURA so that it can manage and implement the construction of asphalt roads more effectively across the country, which will facilitate travel and transportation, increase business opportunities and improve the lives of citizens.