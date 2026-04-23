Kenya: Health Ministry Audits Eduafya Claims to Unlock Delayed Payments

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has initiated a comprehensive audit of pending claims under the defunct EduAfya Medical Scheme, in a move aimed at unlocking delayed payments while safeguarding public funds.

Appearing before the Senate, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government is undertaking a reconciliation and validation process to determine legitimate claims before any disbursements are made.

The update came in response to a query by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who had sought clarity on delays in compensating beneficiaries and the broader status of health financing reforms.

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He told senators that the Ministry of Health has initiated a comprehensive reconciliation and validation process to determine legitimate claims before payments are processed, in a move aimed at ensuring accountability and prudent use of public funds.

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Duale acknowledged that a number of claims remain unsettled, attributing the delays to verification requirements, administrative challenges during the transition of the scheme, and budgetary constraints.

He assured lawmakers that all verified claims will be settled once the ongoing exercise is complete, noting that the process is critical to eliminating fraudulent or erroneous claims that could strain public resources.

The CS indicated that challenges experienced under EduAfya are shaping ongoing health financing reforms, with the Ministry introducing safeguards to improve efficiency in claims processing and strengthen oversight.

He acknowledged persistent gaps in service delivery, including inefficiencies in claims settlement and coordination challenges among implementing agencies, adding that reforms are underway to address these issues.

The government is positioning the reforms as part of a broader strategy to enhance transparency, restore public confidence, and accelerate progress toward universal health coverage.