South Africa: King Misuzulu Reaffirms Commitment to Transparent, Peaceful Elections

His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has reaffirmed the importance of credible, transparent, and peaceful elections as a cornerstone of constitutional democracy and societal stability.

The King received a high-level delegation from the Electoral Commission at his Private Office at Emashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola on Tuesday.

The meeting formed part of the Commission's national stakeholder consultation programme ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections.

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Zulu Kingdom spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said the engagement served as an important platform to explore constructive and collaborative approaches to strengthening trust in democratic processes.

"The delegation presented His Majesty with a comprehensive briefing on the state of readiness for the elections, including key timelines, operational preparedness, and ongoing voter education initiatives aimed at ensuring free, fair, and credible polls," Zulu said.

He added that discussions also reflected on recent findings highlighting challenges related to public confidence in governance institutions in KwaZulu-Natal.

The King emphasised the critical role of traditional leadership in fostering social cohesion, civic responsibility, and active participation in democratic processes, particularly at community level.

He further expressed his full support for the work of the Commission and encouraged all eligible citizens, especially the youth, to register and participate in the upcoming elections in a peaceful and responsible manner.

The Private Office of His Majesty welcomed the Commission's recognition of the role of traditional leaders in advancing voter education and participation, particularly in rural communities, and underscored the importance of sustained cooperation in this regard.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting peaceful elections, strengthening democratic participation, and working collaboratively to enhance public confidence in the electoral process.

The Commissioners of the Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Mosotho Moepya will on Friday, 24 April 2026, brief members of the media on the conclusion of a week-long stakeholder engagement programme in KwaZulu-Natal.

The briefing to be held in Durban, will present the key outcomes of the engagements, consider the implications of the Voter Participation Survey for the province, and provide an update on the province's state of readiness for the 2026/27 municipal elections.

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The briefing will also provide a comprehensive account of the key issues raised by stakeholders, outline the Commission's planned interventions to mitigate identified risks, and reaffirm its constitutional mandate to deliver free, fair, and credible municipal elections.