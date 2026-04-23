South Africa: Sgt Fannie Nkosi Denied Bail

Suspended police official Sergeant Fannie Ezekiel Nkosi has been denied bail in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court.

In January, Nkosi was identified as a possible wrongdoer by the Madlanga Commission's first interim report and was arrested this month following a raid at his home.

"It is alleged that police officials attached to a task team emanating from the Madlanga Commission acted on information regarding the unlawful possession of ammunition at the accused's residence.

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"On 02 April 2026, the task team executed a search warrant at Nkosi's home in Pretoria North. During the search, police discovered firearms, ammunition, a stun grenade, South African Police Service dockets, and other state-issued items at various locations on the premises.

"A substantial amount of cash, exceeding R50 000, was also found concealed beneath a mattress. The accused was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the origin of the money. He was subsequently arrested," the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

The prosecutorial body - which opposed Nkosi's bail application - welcomed the decision of the court.

"The court found that the accused failed to discharge the onus resting upon him to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permit his release on bail.

"Nkosi faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of explosives; three counts of failure to safeguard firearms; eight counts of failure to safeguard ammunition; defeating the administration of justice; failure to mount a stand up safe as per the SABS 953-1/2, theft and money laundering.

"In opposing bail, the State, led by Advocate Tholoana Sekhoyana, placed on record the affidavit of the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Thembekile Mathwa. The affidavit indicated that the accused poses a flight risk, may evade trial, and is likely to interfere with witnesses and ongoing investigations, particularly given his knowledge of police processes," the statement read.

The case has been postponed to 21 May 2026 for further investigations.