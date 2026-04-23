South Africa: Kruger National Park Urges Camping Guests to Stock Up On Supplies

22 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Following a fire incident at the retail shop at Lower Sabie rest camp in the Kruger National Park, guests with bookings at the campsite should stock up on supplies before arrival.

"Accommodation has not been affected, with the camp fully booked for the upcoming two long weekends, 27 April and 1 May 2026. Activities such as guided game drives and walks are continuing as normal," the South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday.

Although the restaurant did not suffer any fire damage, it will remain closed due to the power cuts affected by the fire.

A temporary retail, food and beverage services will be implemented as soon as possible.

"SANParks urges guests at the camp to stay clear of the affected area for safety reasons."

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of Tuesday's fire.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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