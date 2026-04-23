Namibia: Govt Plans Hosea Kutako Airport Expansion

22 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The government has confirmed plans to expand Hosea Kutako International Airport, including the construction of a third terminal, as part of efforts to increase capacity and strengthen Namibia's aviation sector.

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi says the expansion forms part of a broader strategy to improve connectivity and position Namibia as a regional aviation hub.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Aviation Week Africa 2026 in Windhoek on Wednesday, Nekundi said the development of key airport infrastructure is a national priority.

"Namibia's development plans are prioritising the development of Hosea Kutako International Airport under the construction of terminal three," he said.

The upgrades will include improving air navigation systems and expanding Namibia's role as a transit hub for the Southern African Development Community.

The expansion is expected to increase passenger handling capacity and support growing demand for international travel and cargo movement.

Nekundi said aviation infrastructure is critical to unlocking trade, tourism and regional integration, particularly under continental frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The government is also exploring public-private partnerships to finance aviation infrastructure, signalling potential reliance on private investors amid competing national priorities.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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