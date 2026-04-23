Africa: Minister Ogwang Rallies East Africa to Deliver Historic Afcon 2027

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, has called for full commitment from East African governments and football stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

He described the AFCON 2027 that will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania as a defining moment for the region.

Ogwang made the remarks as the CAF AFCON 2027 PAMOJA workshop opened in Kampala, bringing together officials from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and the Confederation of African Football.

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In his remarks, he appreciated CAF's decision to award the tournament to East Africa, urging participants to recognise the scale of the opportunity ahead.

"I thank the Confederation of African Football for giving PAMOJA this opportunity to host AFCON in 2027. I would like us to clap for the Confederation of African Football. Secondly, allow me to thank the President of the Confederation of African Football and his executive for continuing to support PAMOJA in its endeavours to host this tournament for the first time in the history of football in East Africa," he said.

Ogwang reaffirmed government commitment, saying all three partner states are aligned and ready to deliver the tournament on schedule.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Uganda and on my own behalf, I reaffirm our commitment to host AFCON in 2027 in line with the agreement. I assure you that the three governments are committed to providing the resources required to ensure this tournament takes place as scheduled," Ogwang said.

He also emphasised the importance of CAF's technical guidance in shaping preparations for the continental showpiece.

"I also thank the Confederation of African Football for the technical assistance provided, and I congratulate the Acting General Secretary. This will be one of his major tournaments and, as PAMOJA, we pledge that we will not let you down. We promise to make AFCON 2027 the most historic tournament,"

Ogwang said the region's successful hosting of CHAN was proof of its ability to deliver even bigger events.

"PAMOJA delivered the best CHAN tournament, and if we achieved that, we can deliver the best AFCON in history," he noted.

Ogwang also linked the tournament to national pride and responsibility, thanking all stakeholders involved in the preparations.

The workshop continues in Kampala as East African nations refine their preparations for the continental event.