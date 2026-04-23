Uganda, Rwanda Sign Four Deals to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Uganda and Rwanda have signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors including agriculture, health, education, and local government, in a move designed to further consolidate relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The agreements were concluded during the closing ceremony of the 12th Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, John Mulimba, commended both delegations for their commitment to deepening ties and advancing mutual interests.

"This session (JPC) is a testament to our mutual resolve to strengthen ties and work together for the prosperity of our two peoples. Uganda and Rwanda are not just neighbours; we are partners bound by history, culture, and kinship. Our security is intertwined, and the aspirations of our people for peace, development, and dignity are the same," Mulimba said.

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He emphasised that citizens on both sides of the border expect practical outcomes from such engagements, including expanded opportunities, reduced barriers to cooperation, and tangible benefits from improved bilateral relations.

"As the host, Uganda reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful and open neighbourhood, regional integration, and pan-Africanism. We believe that a stable and prosperous Rwanda is in Uganda's interest, just as a stable and prosperous Uganda is in Rwanda's interest," he added.

Rwanda's Minister Foreign Affairs State Minister, Dr Usta Kaitesi, said relations between the two countries are anchored in shared history, strong people-to-people connections, and a common aspiration for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

She noted that continued cooperation is being guided by sustained high-level political engagement between the leadership of both countries, which has helped build trust and address issues of mutual concern.

"This political will remains central to building trust, addressing issues of mutual interest, and advancing good neighbourliness. Uganda remains an important partner in areas including political and diplomatic engagement, trade, immigration, defence and security, justice, as well as infrastructure, energy, aviation, and transport," Dr Kaitesi said.

She added that these areas continue to serve as critical platforms for advancing trade, peace, security, and regional integration for the benefit of citizens in both countries.

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Dr Kaitesi also praised the Joint Permanent Commission mechanism, describing it as an important framework for reviewing progress and identifying new areas of cooperation.

The 13th Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and Rwanda is expected to be held in Kigali on dates to be agreed upon by both sides.