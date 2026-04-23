Somalia: Somaliland Congratulates Israel On Independence Day, Reaffirms Cooperation

22 April 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — The government of Somaliland on Wednesday extended its congratulations to the Israel on the occasion of its Independence Day, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared interests.

In a statement posted by Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media, the government conveyed its "sincere congratulations to the State of Israel on the occasion of its Independence Day," highlighting the importance of continued engagement between the two sides.

"We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing shared interests," the statement added, signaling ongoing efforts to deepen ties following Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland in December 2025.

The message reflects growing diplomatic momentum between Somaliland and Israel, as both sides expand engagement across political, economic, and strategic sectors. Analysts say such public statements underscore a shift from symbolic relations toward more practical state-to-state cooperation.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its 1991 statehood, has increasingly pursued direct partnerships with international actors, positioning itself as a stable and strategic partner in the Horn of Africa.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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