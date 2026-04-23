Kenya: Stop Dragging Youth Into Violent Protests Over Fuel Prices - Kindiki

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked opposition leaders to stop inciting youths to engage in violent demonstrations saying street protests are not a solution to the fuel crisis.

The DP said the crisis has been caused by the war in Iran that has disrupted the global oil sector resulting in higher importation costs.

"All countries in the world have been affected by the disruption and have reported higher fuel prices. Kenya is not an exception," he said.

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Speaking on Wednesday at Torongo in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County after inspecting ongoing development projects, Kindiki said it is disingenuous for the opposition to apportion blame for a crisis that Kenya has no role in.

The DP inspected ongoing Esageri ESP Market and Torongo-Mosomboriet Road and commissioned Ibobor Last Mile Electricity Supply Project and later addressed residents at Torongo shopping centre in the Constituency.

He said the government has acted swiftly by instituting several interventions to mitigate the situation and cushion Kenyans from higher prices.

"Nobody should incite the people of Kenya to break the law or destroy their country because the solution to the fuel challenge is in the interventions which the government has already instituted," DP noted.

Among the measures are the reduction of the VAT on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent and release of 6.2 billion shillings to stabilize the prices.

The Second in Command accused political opponents of latching on the crisis without providing any meaningful solution other than inciting young people to protest.

"We don't want people who have run out of ideas after squandering their time in office to incite young people to destroy their country. We cannot allow lawlessness in our country," DP emphasized.

Further, he challenged the opposition figures to ensure their children are at the forefront of the protests instead of cajoling others.

"I am asking our young people not to fall prey to incitement by old people who are lying to you to engage in violent acts yet their children are not participating. Those calling for demonstrations must ensure their children are at the forefront," he said.

At the same time, the DP said ongoing development projects in Baringo are being hastened to ensure their completion on time.

The County has been allocated 32 billion shillings for construction of 854 kilometres of tarmac roads, including Timboroa-Eldama Ravine road, which has already commenced.

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It has also received 22 billion shillings for modern markets, hostels and affordable houses. Electricity connection has been boosted with an allocation of 712 million shillings aimed at connecting 4,000 additional households.

"We are focused on development. We do not have time for useless engagements," DP said promising residents that the projects will be completed on time.