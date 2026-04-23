Kenya Courts Italian Investors in Rome to Boost Strategic Investments

Nairobi — Kenya is intensifying efforts to attract foreign direct investment through strategic partnerships with Italian firms, as it participates in the ongoing Italy-Kenya Economic Forum in Rome.

The forum, which has convened more than 130 Italian companies, is facilitating engagement across key sectors including energy, agri-food, innovation, tourism, and manufacturing.

The engagements build on earlier interactions during the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO) 2026, which hosted over 70 Italian investors.

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Through structured Business-to-Business, Business-to-Government, and Government-to-Government engagements, Kenya is presenting a pipeline of bankable opportunities aimed at accelerating investment flows and fostering long-term collaboration.

The initiative is supported by frameworks such as the Mattei Plan for Africa and the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, which are expected to strengthen joint ventures, enable technology transfer, and drive sustainable investment partnerships between the two countries.

Italy remains a key strategic partner in Kenya's investment landscape. In 2024, it ranked as the 16th largest source of foreign direct investment into the country, with nearly 50 Italian firms already operating in sectors such as food and beverage, energy, automotive, and agriculture.

At the forum, Invest Kenya CEO John Mwendwa positioned the country as a gateway for investment into East and Central Africa, citing its strategic location, improving business climate, and a growing pipeline of investment-ready opportunities aligned to industrialisation and export-led growth.

On the sidelines, Invest Kenya held talks with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Italy's development finance institution, focusing on mobilising capital and strengthening frameworks to connect Italian investors with opportunities in Kenya.

A key highlight of Kenya's pitch is its leather industry, which is emerging as a high-growth sector with significant industrial potential.

Currently valued at approximately $80 million (Sh10 billion), the sector is projected to expand to about $850 million (Sh115 billion) by 2040.

With over 80 million livestock, Kenya has a strong raw material base and is shifting focus from exporting raw and semi-processed hides to producing finished leather goods.

The government is targeting the production of more than 40 million pairs of shoes annually by 2040.

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Italy's global leadership in leather production presents opportunities for collaboration across the value chain, including tanneries, footwear manufacturing, chemical processing, and skills development.

"Kenya is focused on building strong, long-term partnerships that unlock value across priority sectors of our economy. The Italy-Kenya Economic Forum provides a platform to connect investors with real opportunities on the ground,"said Mwendwa.

"Sectors such as leather demonstrate the scale of opportunity available from raw material to finished product and the potential to deliver both commercial returns and meaningful economic impact."

The forum is expected to catalyse new investments, deepen bilateral trade relations, and strengthen Kenya's position as a regional hub for manufacturing, value addition, and sustainable investment.

Invest Kenya says it will continue working closely with government agencies and private sector players to facilitate investments, support project development, and position the country as a leading destination for global capital in Africa.