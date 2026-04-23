Sudan Rights Group - '9 Detainees Executed, 246 Held in South Kordofan'

Kadugli / El Obeid — The Nuba Mountains Observatory for Human Rights has documented 228 inmates and detainees from Nuba civilians held in prisons, police stations, and military and security detention centres in Kadugli locality, South Kordofan. The detainees include 159 men, 28 women, and three minors under the age of 17.

In its most recent update published on Wednesday, the Observatory said Kadugli Prison holds 187 detainees. A further 19 detainees are held in police stations, including three women, while 22 detainees are in the custody of security and military intelligence. Of these, four are held by the Security and Intelligence Service and 18 by military intelligence.

The Observatory reported the execution of nine detainees between January 6 and April 3, 2026.

It said six police departments exist in Kadugli, but only two are currently operational. The central department, located near the Ministry of Education, is the most active.

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The report noted that four men have been sentenced to death under Article 130 of the Criminal Code.

They have remained in detention for three years as authorities have been unable to transfer them to El Obeid to carry out the sentences due to road closures.

The Observatory said seven women are among those detained, held across prisons and police stations.

It accused military intelligence, the security service, and a security cell, alongside irregular groups, of carrying out arrest campaigns based on suspected cooperation with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Observatory said it will publish further updates covering other areas of South Kordofan. It also plans to complete monitoring in other states such as Khartoum, White Nile, El Gezira, and Red Sea by the end of the month.