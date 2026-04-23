Ethiopian Airlines Converts Options for Six Boeing 787 Dreamliners Into Firm Order

Addis Ababa — -- Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed an order for six additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, converting purchase options from its 2023 agreement with Boeing into firm orders.

The move reinforces the airline's long-term expansion strategy, enabling it to strengthen its intercontinental network from Addis Ababa while boosting cargo capacity amid rising global demand for long-haul travel.

"Converting the options of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes into a firm order is truly a proud moment for us," said CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew.

"This order reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence. By expanding our fleet with advanced aircraft like the 787-9, we continue to enhance passenger comfort while preparing for future opportunities."

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Ethiopian Airlines already operates Africa's largest Dreamliner fleet, deploying its 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft on high-demand routes connecting Africa with Europe, Asia, and North America, as well as key destinations across the continent.

"We're proud that Ethiopian Airlines continues to rely on the 787 Dreamliner as the backbone of its fleet," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa.

"These airplanes support the airline's growth, help open new routes, and deliver an exceptional passenger experience."

Known for its fuel efficiency and operational flexibility, the 787 Dreamliner enables Ethiopian Airlines to serve long-haul routes more efficiently while also supporting cargo transport in high-demand trade corridors.

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's largest airline group and one of the fastest-growing aviation brands globally. The carrier serves more than 145 destinations worldwide and operates a fleet of over 170 modern aircraft, with an average age of approximately seven years. A member of Star Alliance, Ethiopian Airlines has been recognized multiple times by Skytrax as the Best Airline in Africa.

About Boeing

Boeing is a leading global aerospace company and one of the largest U.S. exporters. The company designs, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space technologies for customers in more than 150 countries.