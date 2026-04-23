Kenya: Genocide Denial Could Lead to Violence, Warns Rwanda Envoy to Kenya

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, said that genocide is not a spontaneous event but a process marked by identifiable warning signs that are often ignored by the international community.

Rwamucyo noted that the international community failed to stop the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, despite early warnings.

Speaking at the Symposium on Genocide Prevention, held in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 22, the envoy said denialist and revisionist narratives of the Genocide against the Tutsi risk further violence.

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"Genocide denial, revisionism, and dehumanisation are not merely distortions of history," Rwamucyo said at the symposium organised by the Rwanda High Commission in Kenya in collaboration with academic institutions and the Lumumba Foundation.

"They are dangerous tools that can enable future violence if we fail to confront them."

"This failure was not inevitable. It was a result of choices," he said, urging global actors to move beyond acknowledging past mistakes toward taking concrete action. He said this as anti-Tutsi violence continues in eastern DR Congo, where forces that committed the Genocide against the Tutsi continue to roam freely.

Rwamucyo called for consistent and principled accountability, warning that selective justice sends a dangerous message that some lives are less worthy of protection than others.

"Silence, indifference, or selective engagement only emboldens those who seek to rewrite history or repeat it," he said.

The symposium is in line with the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi that claimed a million lives in 100 days.

Renowned Kenyan lawyer and Pan-Africanist Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has warned that the fragility of global commitment to preventing mass atrocities risks repeating past failures if it does not confront denial and indifference.

"We are gathered here because history has taught us that if we are not careful, the only thing that we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history."

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Lumumba argued that the principles of international law are increasingly becoming fragile due to "schizophrenic and inconsistent actions" by countries that are supposed to uphold justice.

Reflecting on Rwanda's tragic events of 1994, he criticised the inaction of the international community despite clear warning signs.

"For 100 days, the world was eloquent in its silence," he said. "The world knew what ought to be done, but it was paralysed."

He stressed that the genocide did not begin in 1994 but was preceded by decades of division, displacement, and dehumanisation, warning that similar patterns are visible today in different parts of the world.

Lumumba also placed the Genocide against the Tutsi within a broader historical context, linking it to colonial legacies such as the partition of Africa during the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885, which he said sowed divisions that continue to have lasting consequences.

He cited earlier atrocities, including the genocide of the Herero and Nama in present-day Namibia, and the Holocaust, noting that despite the adoption of international frameworks such as the 1948 Genocide Convention, humanity has repeatedly failed to uphold its promise of "Never Again."

Turning to Rwanda's post-genocide recovery, Lumumba commended the country's homegrown solutions, particularly the Gacaca courts, which he described as an example of African jurisprudence capable of delivering both justice and healing.

"It took the courage of the Rwandan people to remind us that within our jurisprudence there are methods of healing," he said, noting that while international tribunals handled fewer than 100 cases, Gacaca courts addressed nearly two million.

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He urged African scholars and policymakers to draw lessons from such systems rather than relying solely on imported legal frameworks.

Lumumba also warned of emerging risks in the digital age, cautioning that technologies such as social media and artificial intelligence could accelerate the spread of hate and incitement if not responsibly managed.

"In today's world of fake news and instant communication, genocide could happen in the twinkling of an eye," he said.

Kenyan Senator Sylvia Kasanga highlighted the importance of preserving historical memory, promoting education, and strengthening policy frameworks to address emerging threats, particularly in the digital space.

Kasanga also underscored the need to translate research into actionable policies and to equip younger generations with the tools to recognise and respond to early warning signs of conflict.