Tanzania: Govt Intensifies Direct Engagement As 'Sema Na Waziri' Resolves Majority of Public Complaints

THE government has strengthened its direct engagement with citizens through the 'Sema na Waziri' programme, with the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs reporting a steady rise in public complaints and faster resolution of cases brought forward since the initiative was launched in March this year.

Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Zuberi Homera, said the government remains committed to ensuring openness, accountability and timely service delivery, noting that the programme has become a critical bridge between ordinary citizens and the ministry.

Providing an update today (April 22,2026), Dr Homera said the platform, officially launched on 17 March 2026 has enabled citizens, especially those in remote areas, to submit legal grievances, opinions and requests for assistance directly to the minister without bureaucratic delays.

He said the public response demonstrates trust in the new initiative, adding that the ministry has now received a total of 67 complaints through Sema na Waziri, in addition to 2,277 cases handled through the Ministry's Customer Service Centre since its establishment.

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Dr Homera assured the public that every complaint submitted will be handled professionally and transparently.

"I want to assure citizens that the ministry is fully prepared to address all complaints submitted through this programme. We have qualified experts capable of reviewing and resolving legal matters thoroughly and fairly," he said.

According to him, land disputes account for the largest share of complaints, 31.3 per cent followed by labour and employment disputes at 19.4 per cent, civil claims (13.4 per cent), and requests for legal aid (7.4 per cent).

A similar percentage involves inheritance-related matters, while 21.1 per cent falls under other categories such as criminal cases, alternative dispute resolution, extension of time applications and gender-based violence.

Of the 67 complaints lodged so far, 38 cases (56.7 per cent) have already been resolved, while 29 (43.3 per cent) are progressing through various stages of legal review and intervention.

Dr Homera also highlighted several individual cases that reflect the programme's growing importance.

In Mwanza, a DIT campus student, Salma Omari, faced delays in accessing her academic results due to course-registration discrepancies. The ministry intervened and engaged the institution's management to fast-track her case.

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In Morogoro, Joyce Samson, who had been accused of child abduction after assisting a lost child, suffered threats and harassment. The ministry has formed a special team of legal experts and partnered with the University of Mzumbe to ensure the matter is handled lawfully and her safety guaranteed.

Another case involves Rahim Mussa Ngema from Mtwara, who lodged a long-standing land compensation complaint. The ministry has already written to the Ministry of Lands via a letter dated 20 April 2026 to expedite the matter.

The minister further commended the Police Force for swift action in a gender-based violence case reported in Simiyu, where a woman was assaulted by her husband. The suspect has been arrested and is undergoing interrogation before being taken to court.

Dr Homera reiterated that the initiative is not a one-off exercise but a permanent platform for strengthening justice delivery and promoting citizen participation.

"This programme is continuous. I will be receiving public complaints twice every month and providing regular updates on cases already resolved. This is essential for transparency and restoring public confidence in government systems," he said.

He urged citizens to continue using the platform to submit their concerns, adding that the ministry is committed to expanding awareness so that more people, especially in underserved areas can benefit from the service.

"The Ministry extends sincere appreciation to all citizens who have submitted their complaints, suggestions and recommendations. We will continue publicising this programme so that it reaches and serves even more Tanzanians," he said.