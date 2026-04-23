South Africa: Ramaphosa Faces Tough Choice Over Crime-Accused Police Chief Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa must make a critical decision regarding National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, who is embroiled in a criminal case tied to a police scandal.

The clock is ticking for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he weighs the fate of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. With Masemola now embroiled in a criminal case tied to a scandal tearing through the South African Police Service (SAPS), the President's next move is under intense scrutiny.

On Wednesday, 22 April, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Daily Maverick that an announcement will follow once the President has made his decision, though he offered no specific timeline.

The President's decision is likely to be a significant indicator of his position regarding the internal conflict and factionalism currently destabilising the SAPS, ultimately revealing which side of the power struggle he intends to support.

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It could see Masemola placed on leave or even suspended, with another police officer tasked with acting in his position.

If this happens, it will mean that South Africa has an acting national police commissioner and an acting police minister.

Firoz Cachalia was appointed in the latter role last year after Senzo Mchunu was suspended following accusations that embroiled him in the same law enforcement scandal that has ensnared Masemola.

Mchunu has denied the allegations.

Politicians have weighed in on the matter, with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis <a...