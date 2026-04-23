Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Proposes Use of Identity Cards for Citizens to Cross Between Zimbabwe and Botswana

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has proposed that Zimbabweans and Batswana intending to cross either side of the border of the neighbouring nations use national identity cards instead of passports.

The idea, Mnangagwa said, would help ease movement of people and goods, thereby promoting bilateral trade between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

In his address Wednesday during the fifth session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission attended by President Duma Boko in Harare, Mnangagwa said both countries must urgently remove red tapes that hinder free movement.

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"We must move decisively to ease the movement of people, goods and services. I propose a phased framework for the use of national identity documents in place of passports, beginning with border communities and short term travel," said Mnangagwa.

He added that immigration systems needed refinement to accelerate trade and relax stringent protocols.

"Harmonised immigration systems, one stop border posts, digital clearance platforms and effficient trade skills remain a priority area towards accelerating the flow of good and reducing the cost of doing business between our two countries," added Mnangagwa

"I am pleased to note that our economic relations are on a sound and positive trajectory. We should continue to take advantage of the opportunities created by SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Area, to increase trade between our two economies," he said, adding both nations need to relook and remove barriers to enable seamless trade.

"As Presidents, we have the political will to ensure that our cooperation delivers more benefits to our economies and peoples. Bonds between Zimbabwe and Botswana are historical and cultural and rooted in solidarity and common aspirations to peace, development and prosperity for our countries and people," Mnangagwa told the delegates.