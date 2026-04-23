Malawi: MCP Gives Mutharika 3 Days to Address Nation As Party Blasts Govt Over Fuel, Forex and Rising Hardships

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has given President Peter Mutharika a three-day ultimatum to address the nation, accusing his administration of remaining silent while Malawians face a deepening economic, fuel, and foreign exchange crisis.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the party's headquarters in Lilongwe on Wednesday, MCP Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila said the country is going through serious challenges that require urgent leadership and clear communication from the Head of State.

Kabwila said it is worrying that the President has not addressed the nation at a time when citizens, including tobacco farmers, are struggling with rising costs of living, fuel shortages, and limited access to foreign exchange.

"The country is in a difficult situation. Malawians are suffering, and they need to hear from their President on what is being done to resolve these challenges," she said.

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She further claimed that the current administration has failed to manage the economy, pointing to high prices of basic goods, new taxes, and worsening living conditions as signs that the situation has reached critical levels.

At the same briefing, MCP Director of Campaign Moses Kunkuyu said the economic challenges facing the country require practical solutions, particularly in boosting local production to reduce dependence on foreign exchange.

He warned that unless Malawi strengthens its ability to produce and export goods, the forex crisis will continue.

"To solve the foreign exchange problem, we must invest in production. If we do not do that, these problems will not end," Kunkuyu said.

Kunkuyu said the party is using the press briefing not just to criticise, but also to advise the government on how to correct the situation.

"Politics will always be there, but at this moment we have chosen to guide the government instead of just letting Malawians vent their anger," he said.

The MCP also raised concerns about national security, with Kabwila claiming that safety across the country is deteriorating and requires urgent attention from leadership.

Kunkuyu criticised what he described as lack of seriousness in leadership, saying it was surprising that the President delegated the opening of the tobacco market to a minister when he has a Vice President who could have handled such duties.

On the fuel crisis, Kunkuyu defended the government-to-government (G2G) fuel procurement system introduced during MCP's time in power, saying it remains the most effective way of sourcing fuel, as opposed to relying on private intermediaries.

He also questioned the government's narrative that the economy is improving, arguing that the reality on the ground tells a different story, with prices of goods continuing to rise and ordinary Malawians struggling.

Kunkuyu highlighted the pressure on farmers, saying it now takes up to 13 bags of maize to buy a single bag of fertilizer, a situation he described as unsustainable and harmful to agricultural productivity.

On tobacco, Malawi's main foreign exchange earner, Kunkuyu said prices have dropped from around $3 per kilogram last year to about $2.50 this season, urging government to take the sector seriously as it remains key to generating forex.

He also accused the government of mismanaging foreign exchange by importing maize from Zambia instead of supporting local farmers, a move he said is worsening the forex shortage.

Kunkuyu further criticised the government for blaming external factors such as the Iran conflict for the fuel crisis, arguing that similar explanations were dismissed when MCP was in power.

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He said government must come out clearly and tell Malawians the truth about the state of foreign exchange reserves and what measures are being taken.

Other MCP officials present at the briefing included Maxwell Thyolera and Lawrence Chakakala Chaziya, who also raised concerns about the burden of taxes on goods, saying they are contributing to the high cost of living.

The party maintained that Malawi's economic challenges have reached alarming levels, leaving many citizens with no relief as prices continue to rise and basic commodities remain out of reach.

MCP has since called on President Mutharika to urgently address the nation and provide clear direction on how his administration plans to resolve the ongoing crises.