Ethiopia: Amnesty Flags Evictions, Arrests, and Delays in Justice in Ethiopia

opinion

Amnesty International has raised concerns over a range of human rights issues in Ethiopia, citing forced evictions, restrictions on civic space, and a lack of accountability for past abuses in its latest global report.

The report, titled The State of the World's Human Rights, presents a global and regional overview alongside country-specific assessments. Amnesty said it documented widespread violations by governments and other actors in 2025, including systemic injustices and accountability gaps, with many trends continuing into 2026 despite limited areas of progress.

In its Africa overview, the organization noted that the African Union's 2014 goal to eliminate hunger and food insecurity by 2025 remained unmet. It added that governments across the continent increasingly treated protests as security threats, while conflict and climate-related disasters continued to displace millions.

- Advertisement - In Ethiopia, the report highlights large-scale displacements linked to urban development initiatives, including the government's Corridor Development Project Ethiopia. According to Amnesty, thousands of residents were evicted with as little as 72 hours' notice, often with limited consultation or compensation.

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Authorities have since announced a temporary suspension of the project in parts of Addis Ababa and pledged to improve engagement with affected communities.

Amnesty also pointed to mounting pressure on civic space, citing arbitrary arrests of journalists and harassment of activists. Proposed amendments to civil society legislation were flagged as potentially restricting foreign funding and expanding executive oversight of organizations, raising concerns over freedom of association.

The report flagged the arrest of more than 140 medical workers during nationwide strikes over pay and working conditions, with some detained for weeks.

- Advertisement - In conflict-affected regions such as Amhara and Oromia, Amnesty said violations persisted, while the transitional justice process remained stalled nearly three years after its announcement. It added that no meaningful progress had been made toward accountability for crimes committed during the Tigray conflict.

Women and girls, the report noted, continue to face gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence, with limited access to justice and support services.

Concerns were also raised over the treatment of refugees, with Amnesty reporting that at least 600 Eritrean refugees were forcibly returned, exposing them to risks of detention and abuse upon arrival.

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The organization concluded that these developments reflect broader challenges related to governance, the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental rights.

The Ethiopian government has previously stated that development projects are aimed at improving infrastructure and living standards. It has also pointed to ongoing reform efforts, including plans to implement transitional justice measures following the completion of the agenda-setting phase by the National Dialogue Commission.