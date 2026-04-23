Ethiopia Reaffirms Readiness As WTO Accession Talks Enter Seventh Round in Geneva

22 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The seventh Working Party meeting on Ethiopia's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) opened in Geneva, marking a renewed phase in the country's long-standing bid to join the global trading system.

In his opening remarks, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe expressed appreciation to the Chair and members of the WTO for their continued support in advancing Ethiopia's accession process.

Kassahun further emphasized that Ethiopia has made notable progress since the previous meeting in September 2025.

According to the minister, the government has submitted more than 226 detailed responses to outstanding questions, refined the draft Working Party report, and incorporated 32 specific commitment provisions.

He also announced that Ethiopia has concluded bilateral market access agreements with nine member countries, describing the development as an important step in the negotiation process.

Highlighting recent policy changes, the minister stated that Ethiopia is now in a stronger position to integrate into the multilateral trading system, supported by broad macroeconomic reforms aimed at expanding trade and investment opportunities for both domestic and foreign actors.

The meeting, which is focusing on remaining substantive issues through continued dialogue, is expected to proceed into the next day.

Read the original article on ENA.

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