South Africa: Cape Town Battles Flooding After Heavy Rains - South African News Briefs - April 23, 2026

Teams Work Around the Clock on Cape Town Floods

The City of Cape Town has said that teams are working around the clock to deal with flooding after heavy weekend rains, reports EWN. The Urban Mobility Directorate, alongside Disaster Risk Management and other departments, has logged approximately 480 flood-related complaints. The worst-hit areas include Parkwood, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Delft, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and parts of Dunoon. Both formal and informal settlements have been affected. City of Cape Town authorities said most water has now drained as expected, except in areas where illegal structures block key stormwater and sewer systems.

Fatal Bus Crash Forces N1 Road Closure

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The Limpopo Department of Transport has said that the N1 will be closed to traffic between Witvlag junction and the Hendrik Verwoerd Tunnel, reports SABC News. Department spokesperson Mashudu Mabata said that the closure is to allow for the removal of a bus that crashed and fell into a ditch. One person died in the crash. Recovery operations were delayed due to persistent bad weather and the heavy load of the vehicle.

South Africa Moves Toward Competitive Electricity Landscape

South Africa’s long-awaited transition to a competitive energy landscape is gaining momentum, reports EWN. The government has announced that the South African Wholesale Electricity Market (SAWEM) is nearing implementation following years of intensive policy design and stakeholder negotiations. It is aimed at ending Eskom's monopoly over power trading. The government has submitted the Market Code to NERSA, setting out the rules for a system that will allow multiple buyers and sellers to trade electricity. Officials say increased competition could help stabilise and potentially reduce electricity prices over time.

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