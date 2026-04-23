Rwanda: Govt Rolls Out Park-and-Ride to Drive Public Transport Uptake

The Government is securing designated public parking spaces across Kigali to allow motorists to park their cars and complete their journeys using public transport.

Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, Director General for Communication and Community Education at the City of Kigali, said the move targets private car users who may lack easy access to public transport near their homes but are willing to connect midway.

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"Under the plan, motorists will be able to drive part of the way, park in designated areas, and complete the rest of their journey by bus," she told The New Times.

The approach is expected to ease the financial burden on commuters amid rising fuel prices, while encouraging wider use of public transport.

"Even for those who can afford fuel, commuters are encouraged to use buses to cut costs and reduce pressure on national fuel consumption," she added.

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Ntirenganya said the initiative will also help ease traffic congestion in the capital, complementing ongoing plans to expand dedicated bus lanes. Both measures are set to roll out on Friday, April 24.

She cited commuters travelling from Kabuga to the city centre as an example, noting they could park along the way and continue by bus.

"What we are doing as the Government is to ensure that public parking is available for such users," she said.

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Identified locations with sufficient parking space include Kabuga Bus Station, Amahoro Stadium (Kwa Rwahama), Kigali Pele Stadium, and the former Magerwa site in Ruyenzi, Kamonyi District. Assessments are ongoing to identify additional suitable areas.

While the parking spaces will not be free, they will be more affordable than most private options, with indicative charges of about Rwf200 per hour, Ntirenganya said.

"The broader goal is to ensure that daily mobility remains smooth and affordable, even as fuel prices continue to rise."

The plan comes amid rising fuel prices. On April 16, the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) announced new fuel price adjustments. Within two weeks, petrol prices rose by Rwf635 per litre to Rwf2,938, while diesel remained at Rwf2,205 per litre.

RURA attributed the increase to shifts in global markets, particularly tensions in the Middle East. It kept diesel prices unchanged to cushion public transport operators, freight services, and the wider economy.