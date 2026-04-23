Zimbabwe: Three Workers Struck Dead By Pallet of Glass Panels in Harare

23 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THREE employees at a Harare company died Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by a pallet of glass panels they were offloading from a truck.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the workplace fatality.

"The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred today at around 1200 hours at a company along Coventry Road, Harare," said Nyathi.

"Three people died on the spot after being struck by a pallet of glass panels which they were offloading from a truck."

Police said more details will be released in due course.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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